Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

  • July 30 2019 09:43:11

Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

The movie "Kardeşler" (Brothers), directed by Turkish filmmaker Ömür Atay, won the best feature award in Iceland's Close Up Reykjavík Film Festival on July 26.

"We are returning from Iceland with an award! The owner of best feature award in Close Up Reykjavík Film Festival is Brothers," Atay said in his Twitter account on July 29.

Making its world premier in Karlovy Vary's Film Festival, the movie is a Turkish-German-Bulgarian co-production.

Movie's first screening in Turkey will be made at the 25th International Adana Film Festival.

Turkey, Ömür Atay, Iceland, movie

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

    Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

  2. Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

    Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

  3. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  4. Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

    Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

  5. Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

    Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey
Recommended
Turkey voices sorrow over deadly Pakistan plane crash

Turkey voices sorrow over deadly Pakistan plane crash
Construction around Lake Salda not allowed: Minister

Construction around Lake Salda not allowed: Minister
Turkey has alternatives, energy minister says, amid sanctions threats from EU

Turkey has alternatives, energy minister says, amid sanctions threats from EU
Collection of plastic waste can enrich Turkey: Expert

Collection of plastic waste can enrich Turkey: Expert
S-400 anti-air missile system no problem for NATO: Çavuşoğlu

S-400 anti-air missile system no problem for NATO: Çavuşoğlu
Two Turkish beaches awarded blue flag tag

Two Turkish beaches awarded blue flag tag
Turkish jets neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
WORLD Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on July 29 with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.
ECONOMY Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on July 30.
SPORTS Australia aims to pour cold water on Englands summer

Australia aims to pour cold water on England's summer

England is still basking in the glow of an epic World Cup triumph but if anything can throw cold water over its memorable summer it would be a first home Ashes series loss to Australia for 18 years.