Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The movie "Kardeşler" (Brothers), directed by Turkish filmmaker Ömür Atay, won the best feature award in Iceland's Close Up Reykjavík Film Festival on July 26.

"We are returning from Iceland with an award! The owner of best feature award in Close Up Reykjavík Film Festival is Brothers," Atay said in his Twitter account on July 29.

Making its world premier in Karlovy Vary's Film Festival, the movie is a Turkish-German-Bulgarian co-production.

Movie's first screening in Turkey will be made at the 25th International Adana Film Festival.