Turkish director takes Honor Palm of Valencia Film Fest

MADRID-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Director Ferzan Özpetek will be awarded the Honor Palm at the 34th Valencia Film Festival for Mediterranean Cinema.

Director of Festival Eduardo Guillot, honored Özpetek, saying his movies have "complete Mediterranean character, with a sense of emotion, free of biases".

Guillot said the Turkish director's cinema is "based on experience, addressing universal issues".

Özpetek's 12 movies, starting from the first one in 1997, will be screened during the festival.

Also, Director Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun's movie "The Announcement" competes in the official section of the festival.

The festival started on Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 3.