Turkish defense chief meets US Syria envoy

  • November 09 2019 13:33:32

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Nov. 8 received the U.S. Syria envoy, James Jeffrey, and the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said the National Defense Ministry.

A meeting was held in the capital Ankara between Turkish and U.S. delegations headed by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu and Jeffrey, said a ministry statement.

“During the meeting, issues regarding the agreement signed with the U.S. on Oct. 17, 2019 were discussed” -- a deal having to do with Turkey’s anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria launched on Oct. 9 -- the statement said.

At the end of the delegations’ meeting, Akar received Jeffrey and Satterfield, it added.

