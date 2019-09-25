Turkish dairy products now reach 88 countries worldwide

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish dairy products, supplied by half a million domestic producers, are sold in 88 countries around the world, said the head of

an industry group on Sept. 25.

Milk, a nutritious beverage for young and old alike, also creates high economic value and fosters social welfare, Tarik Tezel, head of the Association of Turkish Milk, Meat, Food Industrialists and Producers, told a four-day World Dairy Summit event organized by the International Dairy Federation in Istanbul, Turkey's commercial capital.

"Thus, the production of milk is a very important economic activity, besides its benefits to our health," he noted.

He underlined that agricultural production is not just a necessity for feeding people, but also a requirement for sustainable welfare.