Turkish Cypriot premier to run for 2020 presidency

  • January 18 2020 16:08:06

ISTANBUL
Ersin Tatar, the prime minister of Turkish Cyprus announced on Jan. 18 that he will run for presidential race that will take place in April 2020.

He announced his candidacy after the party assembly meeting of the National Unity Party (UBP), of which he is the leader.

“Some authorities were locked up and failed to take courage due to understanding on a federal basis. May our holy struggle be blessed,” Tatar said.

“The presidency is the chair of all the people. Under the umbrella of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), we should succeed in strengthening the TRNC with new relations, new strategies, which can fulfill the expectations of the people,” he added.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power.

In 1983, Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure.

The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K., ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

In the first round of the presidential election in Turkish Cyprus in April 2020, Ersin Tatar will challenge president Mustafa Akıncı, foreign minister Kudret Özersay and ex-prime minister Tufan Erhürman

