Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

  • January 28 2020 09:48:00

Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

ANKARA
Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

A group of animal lovers issues a press statement in front of the courthouse after three perpetrators receive 10 years of jail time for poisoning stray dogs, Ankara, Jan. 27, 2020. (AA Photo)

Three men on Jan. 27 were sentenced to 10 years in prison apiece for poisoning stray dogs in capital Ankara.

The Heavy Penal Court No. 5 in Ankara also imposed a punitive fine of 15,000 Turkish Liras (nearly $2,524) on each defendant.

The decision was welcomed by animal activists watching the trial.

The indictment said the defendants killed 16 dogs in Ankara with chicken meat dipped in pesticide.

On. April 12, 16 stray dogs found dead by poisoning in a park in Batıkent suburb of Yenimahalle district.

The footage showing the dogs in agony as locals rushed to the scene caused a public uproar throughout Turkey.

An investigation found that the dogs, which were being fed by locals in the park, died due to eating poison-added chicken meat thrown out from a white automobile.

Often described as a haven for stray animals, especially for cats roaming free in its cities, Turkey occasionally faces incidents of violence, cruelty and abuse against animals.

A number of videos and images showing individuals beating, torturing stray dogs and cats, emerged in the last couple of years, has triggered widespread public outcry.

Animal activists have long campaigned for violence against animals to be defined as a crime instead of misconduct, in addition to aggravated penalties.

Existing laws only impose fines for crimes against animals.

Amid mounting pressure from the public, the Turkish government had hastily announced a new ministerial bill for animal rights, which was sent to parliament in April 2018, and vowed to prioritize it ahead of the June 24 elections last year.

One-and-a-half year on, the legislation is still yet to be adopted.

Those who dare to torture animals will receive four months to three years in prison, according to the new bill.

If the perpetrator violates the freedoms of multiple animals in the same instance, his or her sentence will be increased by one-and-a-half times, rising from six months to four-and-a-half years in jail, according to the draft.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy

    Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy

  2. Rescuers find last quake victim; death toll hits at least 41

    Rescuers find last quake victim; death toll hits at least 41

  3. Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

    Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

  4. Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town

    Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town

  5. Erdoğan says Libya's Haftar unconcerned about peace

    Erdoğan says Libya's Haftar unconcerned about peace
Recommended
Police detains 10 over FETÖ ties

Police detains 10 over FETÖ ties
Turkey marks 95th anniversary of first flight

Turkey marks 95th anniversary of first flight
Erdoğan arrives in Senegal as part of Africa tour

Erdoğan arrives in Senegal as part of Africa tour
Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Syria over phone

Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Syria over phone
Accused Istanbul gunman may face 40 life terms

Accused Istanbul gunman may face 40 life terms
Trump sends condolences to Erdoğan over quake in Turkey

Trump sends condolences to Erdoğan over quake in Turkey
WORLD Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missing.
ECONOMY First billion cubic meters of gas supplied via TurkStream

First billion cubic meters of gas supplied via TurkStream

Gazprom supplied its first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the company announced on Jan. 27.

SPORTS Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Demir Grup Sivasspor draw Çaykur Rizespor 1-1 by managing to earn 1 point with a stoppage-time goal.