Turkish court remands over 100 active-duty personnel

  • September 18 2019 09:22:44

Turkish court remands over 100 active-duty personnel

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish court remands over 100 active-duty personnel

A Turkish court on Sept. 18 remanded in custody more than 100 active-duty personnel over their links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, according to a judicial source.

The move came after prosecutors in Istanbul referred 138 suspects, including members of the land, air, navy, gendarmerie and coast guard forces, to the court, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Some 111 of them were remanded for being members of an armed terrorist group, while the remaining 27 were released under judicial control.

Last week, the prosecutors issued warrants for 223 on-duty personnel from the land, air, navy, gendarmerie and coast guard forces.

While police teams detained 168 suspects during operations across Turkey and the Turkish Cyprus, the court released 30 of them and said the remaining 138 would appear before the court on charges of being members of an armed terrorist group.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

coup attempt,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

    Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

  2. UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

    UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

  3. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  4. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

  5. Main opposition CHP leader slams gov't over Syria policy

    Main opposition CHP leader slams gov't over Syria policy
Recommended
2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west

2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west
New phase begins in Turkeys northern Iraq operation

New phase begins in Turkey's northern Iraq operation
Russian plane debuts intl flight for Teknofest

Russian plane debuts int'l flight for Teknofest
9 YPG suspects detained in Afrin

9 YPG suspects detained in Afrin
Turkey sees all-time high number of held migrants

Turkey sees all-time high number of held migrants
Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

WORLD France sending experts to investigate Saudi oil attack: Elysee

France sending experts to investigate Saudi oil attack: Elysee

France will send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into an attack on Saudi oil installations, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Sept. 18.
ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Turkeys Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkish athlete Rıza Kayaalp on Sept. 17 claimed gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.   