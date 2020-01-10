Turkish court hands jail terms to 14 over FETÖ ties

  • January 10 2020 10:20:00

Turkish court hands jail terms to 14 over FETÖ ties

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish court hands jail terms to 14 over FETÖ ties

A Turkish court handed down jail terms to 14 members of the FETÖ in a trial involving executives of Koza İpek Holding, according to a judicial source on Jan. 9.

Heavy Penal Court No. 24 in Ankara sentenced Cafer Tekin İpek to 11 years and three months in prison for being a member of an armed terrorist group.

He was also sentenced to 68 years and five months for violating tax procedure law and capital market law.

Melek İpek, another convict, was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail for ties with the FETÖ. İpek also received four years and two months prison sentence for violating capital market law.

The defendants Hasan Burak Sertcan, Harun Ekinci, Şaban Yörüklü and Ali Serdar Hasırcıoğlu also received jail terms on charges of “being a member of an armed terror group”.

Ebru İpek, İsmet Sivrioğlu, Özlem Özdemir, Fikret Sayan, Hüseyin Erdem, Selim Elmasoğlu, Mahir Sermet and Orhan Selçuk Hasırcıoğlu were handed down jail terms for aiding and abetting armed terror group.

The court decided to separate the court files of fugitive defendants Hamdi Akin İpek, Pelin Zenginer, Osman Zenginer, Ayhan Yurttaş and Nevin İpek.

12 navy officers arrested over FETÖ links

Meanwhile, some 12 navy officers have been detained on Jan. 10 over suspected links to FETÖ.

Top prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara issued detention warrants for 12 officers, including seven on-duty, as part of an investigation into FETÖ infiltration into Naval Forces Command.

Warrants came after suspect statements and examination of contents of ByLock -- an encrypted smartphone application used by FETÖ members for communication.

In an Ankara-based operation launched in seven provinces, a dismissed lieutenant commander, three former lieutenants, a retired sergeant, and seven on-duty sergeants were detained.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen is accused of orchestrating the defeated coup July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean

    Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean

  2. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  3. Turkish economy grew by five percent in fourth quarter, minister says

    Turkish economy grew by five percent in fourth quarter, minister says

  4. Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

    Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

  5. AnadoluJet to launch int’l flights from Sabiha Gökçen

    AnadoluJet to launch int’l flights from Sabiha Gökçen
Recommended
Over 1,2 million irregular migrants held in Turkey in last five years

Over 1,2 million irregular migrants held in Turkey in last five years
Three missing after boat, tanker crash on Black Sea

Three missing after boat, tanker crash on Black Sea
Top diplomat to run for 2020 Turkish Cypriot presidency

Top diplomat to run for 2020 Turkish Cypriot presidency
Over 1,700 historical artifacts seized in Istanbul, Mersin

Over 1,700 historical artifacts seized in Istanbul, Mersin
Istanbul Convention alone not sufficient to address violence against women, minister says

Istanbul Convention alone not sufficient to address violence against women, minister says
Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases
WORLD Aid to 4m Syrians threatened by UN deadlock

Aid to 4m Syrians threatened by UN deadlock

Aid deliveries to millions of Syrian civilians were hanging in the balance on Jan. 9 ahead of the expiration of a United Nations mandate authorizing cross-border humanitarian convoys from Jordan, Turkey and Iraq.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in October 2019

Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in October 2019

Turkey's unemployment stood at 13.4 percent in October 2019, said the country's statistical authority on Jan. 10.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko beat Baskonia for second straight win

Fenerbahçe Beko beat Baskonia for second straight win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz 79-65 on Jan. 9 in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.