Turkish court hands jail terms to 14 over FETÖ ties

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish court handed down jail terms to 14 members of the FETÖ in a trial involving executives of Koza İpek Holding, according to a judicial source on Jan. 9.

Heavy Penal Court No. 24 in Ankara sentenced Cafer Tekin İpek to 11 years and three months in prison for being a member of an armed terrorist group.



He was also sentenced to 68 years and five months for violating tax procedure law and capital market law.

Melek İpek, another convict, was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail for ties with the FETÖ. İpek also received four years and two months prison sentence for violating capital market law.

The defendants Hasan Burak Sertcan, Harun Ekinci, Şaban Yörüklü and Ali Serdar Hasırcıoğlu also received jail terms on charges of “being a member of an armed terror group”.

Ebru İpek, İsmet Sivrioğlu, Özlem Özdemir, Fikret Sayan, Hüseyin Erdem, Selim Elmasoğlu, Mahir Sermet and Orhan Selçuk Hasırcıoğlu were handed down jail terms for aiding and abetting armed terror group.

The court decided to separate the court files of fugitive defendants Hamdi Akin İpek, Pelin Zenginer, Osman Zenginer, Ayhan Yurttaş and Nevin İpek.



12 navy officers arrested over FETÖ links

Meanwhile, some 12 navy officers have been detained on Jan. 10 over suspected links to FETÖ.

Top prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara issued detention warrants for 12 officers, including seven on-duty, as part of an investigation into FETÖ infiltration into Naval Forces Command.

Warrants came after suspect statements and examination of contents of ByLock -- an encrypted smartphone application used by FETÖ members for communication.

In an Ankara-based operation launched in seven provinces, a dismissed lieutenant commander, three former lieutenants, a retired sergeant, and seven on-duty sergeants were detained.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen is accused of orchestrating the defeated coup July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.