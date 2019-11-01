Turkish court dismisses case against ex-military chief

  • November 01 2019 11:10:46

Turkish court dismisses case against ex-military chief

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish court dismisses case against ex-military chief

Turkey's Constitutional Court dismissed a case on Oct. 31 against İlker Başbuğ, the 26th chief of the general staff of Turkey, citing the failure to prosecute.

The ex-military chief was accused of plotting attacks against the Turkish government to pave the way for a military coup as well as being part of an alleged “deep state” organization called Ergenekon.

The original Ergenekon conspiracy probe, dating back to 2007, led to trials of military officers, politicians, academics, and journalists in 2013, but later the Supreme Court of Appeals overturned hundreds of convictions in the case.

Turkish authorities said the 2013 Ergenekon trial was based on fabricated evidence and blamed the prosecutors, who were FETO members, of trying to purge the military of rival officers.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  2. Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

    Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

  3. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  4. Ancient temple found in Mardin

    Ancient temple found in Mardin

  5. What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?

    What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?
Recommended
115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report

115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report
Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall
21 suspects detained over terror ties

21 suspects detained over terror ties
Turkey, Russia start joint ground patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia start joint ground patrols in northern Syria
Afyonkarahisar enters UNESCO list with renowned cuisine

Afyonkarahisar enters UNESCO list with renowned cuisine
Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP

Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP
WORLD Bolivias president urges rival to accept poll results

Bolivia's president urges rival to accept poll results

'We ask them to present evidence of electoral fraud, but so far no one has done it,' says Evo Morales
ECONOMY Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveils its financing program for 2020
SPORTS Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation