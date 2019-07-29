Turkish company reaches 6M automobiles production

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Turkish carmaker Tofaş produced its six millionth automobile, a sedan model of the Fiat Egea family, it announced on July 29.       

The production of the Fiat Egea family started with an investment of $1 billion, said a Tofaş statement.     

Tofaş's exports recently reached some 3.2 million units annually.     

The carmaker, founded in 1968, is one of Turkey's biggest companies, with an annual 450,000 units production capacity and over 7,000 employees.     

CEO Cengiz Eroldu stated that Egea, which to date produced more than 550,000 units and exported more than 400,000 units, continues to be the company's favorite model of Turkish consumers for the last three years.     

"We intend to continue to be Turkey's leading company and maintain competitiveness in the global arena at least for the next 50 years," he said.

Tofaş decided to continue the Egea family production through 2024, the statement added.     

