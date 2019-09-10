Turkish Coffee Truck begins US tour to build bridges

NEW YORK- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Coffee Truck began a U.S. promotional tour on Sept. 9 in New York to introduce Americans to traditional Turkish coffee.

The truck, which “promotes Turkey through engagement and cultural diplomacy” will visit New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. and offer service to coffee lovers.

Project director of the truck, Gizem Salgıcıl White, said the idea was launched to not only to introduce Turkish coffee in the U.S. but also build bridges to cultures.

White said 400 million cups of coffee were consumed in the U.S. daily but many were unaware of Turkish coffee.

"Turkish coffee is regarded as a hard coffee in the U.S., actually it is not," she said. “People do not know that Turkish coffee is not widely available in the U.S.”

She said the volunteer-based project hopes to create a demand for Turkish coffee once people are introduced to it.

Thousands of Americans would be offered free coffee and the truck's crew will trigger cultural interactions and promote Turkey's culture while serving in traditional Turkish clothes.

Also featured on the tour will be renowned miniature artist Hasan Kale, academic in the history department of Nişantaşı University, Göknur Akçadağ, gastronomy expert Cenk R. Girginol and author Ahmet Serif İzgören who will hold presentations on the history of Turkish culture and meet American opinion leaders.