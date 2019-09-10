Turkish Coffee Truck begins US tour to build bridges

  • September 10 2019 09:21:04

Turkish Coffee Truck begins US tour to build bridges

NEW YORK- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Coffee Truck begins US tour to build bridges

The Turkish Coffee Truck began a U.S. promotional tour on Sept. 9 in New York to introduce Americans to traditional Turkish coffee.       

The truck, which “promotes Turkey through engagement and cultural diplomacy” will visit New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. and offer service to coffee lovers.       

Project director of the truck, Gizem Salgıcıl White, said the idea was launched to not only to introduce Turkish coffee in the U.S. but also build bridges to cultures.       

White said 400 million cups of coffee were consumed in the U.S. daily but many were unaware of Turkish coffee.       

"Turkish coffee is regarded as a hard coffee in the U.S., actually it is not," she said. “People do not know that Turkish coffee is not widely available in the U.S.”       

She said the volunteer-based project hopes to create a demand for Turkish coffee once people are introduced to it.       

Thousands of Americans would be offered free coffee and the truck's crew will trigger cultural interactions and promote Turkey's culture while serving in traditional Turkish clothes.       

Also featured on the tour will be renowned miniature artist Hasan Kale, academic in the history department of Nişantaşı University, Göknur Akçadağ, gastronomy expert Cenk R. Girginol and author Ahmet Serif İzgören who will hold presentations on the history of Turkish culture and meet American opinion leaders.    

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls buying firefighter planes from Russia

    Turkey mulls buying firefighter planes from Russia

  2. Turkey to focus on participation finance

    Turkey to focus on participation finance

  3. Turkey needed for peace in Balkans: N Macedonian politician

    Turkey needed for peace in Balkans: N Macedonian politician

  4. Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices

    Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices

  5. Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM

    Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept proposal on E Med

Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept proposal on E Med

Turkey, Germany relations improving: Deputy FM

Turkey, Germany relations improving: Deputy FM
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Turkey to act on its own if safe zone not established till end of Sept: Erdoğan

Turkey to act on its own if safe zone not established till end of Sept: Erdoğan
Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM

Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM
Turkey, Iran discuss Syrian constitutional committee

Turkey, Iran discuss Syrian constitutional committee
WORLD Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sept. 10 he would not request an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal.
ECONOMY Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey and the U.S. are determined to reach a $100 billion bilateral trade volume, said Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

The 11th leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) will begin in southwestern Turkey on Sept. 12 with Toyota driver Ott Tanak currently in the top spot with a healthy 33-point lead.