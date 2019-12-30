Turkish club Trabzonspor part ways with head coach Karaman

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish football club Trabzonspor dismissed manager Ünal Karaman on Dec. 30.

The contract was ended with mutual consent, the club said on the Borsa Istanbul's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

Trabzonspor paid 2.2 million Turkish liras ($378,100) to Karaman, an amount equivalent to his salary for the remaining period of the original contract which was valid through May 2020.

The 53-year-old manager was appointed in June 2018 to replace Rıza Çalımbay.

Trabzonspor are currently in the third spot in the Turkish Süper Lig with 32 points and five points behind the top spot.