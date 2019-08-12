Turkish charity, S African NGO distribute meat on Eid

JOHANNESBURG-Anadolu Agency

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) and a South African NGO on Aug. 11 partnered to slaughter over 250 cows and sheep to be given to underprivileged communities in South Africa.

According to a statement issued by Awqaf South Africa, the meat was distributed to at least 18,000 underprivileged families in the region.

"Some of the recipients only eat meat once a year during qurbani (the Muslim holiday of Eid where animals are slaughtered)," the statement said.

Muslims with financial ability are required to slaughter an animal during the holiday of Eid al-Adha as a form of sacrifice.

The meat slaughtered is distributed to poor members of the community, a practice that begun during the time of prophet Abraham.

During his time, Prophet Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his son İsmail, but he was later shown a sign of mercy and given an animal to sacrifice instead.

Eid al-Adha coincides with Hajj, a major muslim pilgrimage held in Mecca.

Muslim NGO's across the world distribute meat every year during Eid al-Adha to empower the less privileged.