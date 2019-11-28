Turkish Central Bank reserves exceed $104B in October

  • November 28 2019 12:22:48

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Central Bank on Nov. 28 announced its official reserves amounted to $104.6 billion as of the end of October.

Total reserve assets jumped to 3.4% in October, versus the end of September, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves -- in convertible foreign currencies -- totaled some $76.5 billion, up 3.8% compared to the previous month.

In October, the bank's gold reserves -- including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped -- also rose 2.7% monthly to $26.6 billion.

In mid-December 2013, its total reserves hit their all-time peak at nearly $136 billion, including some $21 billion in gold reserves.

