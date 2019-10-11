Turkish cellist grabs first prize in New York

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Noted Turkish musician and cellist Cemal Aliyev grabbed first prize at Concert Artists Guild on Oct. 11.

One of the most sought-after cellists, Aliyev, 26, was educated at London Royal College of Music, on a scholarship from Turkish Contemporary Education Foundation (CEV SANAT).

He competed at the festival in New York on Oct 5-6.

Aliyev, received great appreciation for his performance in the first stage of the competition, where only 30 artists were invited. He qualified for finals along with seven other musicians.

He performed the sonatas of Turkish pianist Fazıl Say's Four Cities, short pieces of Ernest Bloch and Frederic Chopin's Polonaise Brillante.

Aliyev, rising rapidly in his career by participating in concerts with key orchestras in the prestigious halls of England, will now lead concerts in North and South America and Asian continents