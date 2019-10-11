Turkish cellist grabs first prize in New York

  • October 11 2019 11:41:08

Turkish cellist grabs first prize in New York

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish cellist grabs first prize in New York

Noted Turkish musician and cellist Cemal Aliyev grabbed first prize at Concert Artists Guild on Oct. 11.

One of the most sought-after cellists, Aliyev, 26, was educated at London Royal College of Music, on a scholarship from Turkish Contemporary Education Foundation (CEV SANAT).

He competed at the festival in New York on Oct 5-6.

Aliyev, received great appreciation for his performance in the first stage of the competition, where only 30 artists were invited. He qualified for finals along with seven other musicians.

He performed the sonatas of Turkish pianist Fazıl Say's Four Cities, short pieces of Ernest Bloch and Frederic Chopin's Polonaise Brillante.

Aliyev, rising rapidly in his career by participating in concerts with key orchestras in the prestigious halls of England, will now lead concerts in North and South America and Asian continents

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

    Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

  2. US, Turkish military chiefs discuss Syria, cooperation

    US, Turkish military chiefs discuss Syria, cooperation

  3. Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

    Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

  5. Turkey's op risks further cooling ties with West, Arab world

    Turkey's op risks further cooling ties with West, Arab world
Recommended
Thracian civilization being unearthed

Thracian civilization being unearthed
Mosaic in Çanakkale unearthed

Mosaic in Çanakkale unearthed
Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke win Nobel literature prizes

Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke win Nobel literature prizes
Renowned twin pianists teach young Turkish musicians

Renowned twin pianists teach young Turkish musicians
Festival in Kaleiçi starts

Festival in Kaleiçi starts

Milk yield increases with classical music

Milk yield increases with classical music
WORLD German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

The German suspect in a deadly attack targeting a synagogue has admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, federal prosecutors said on Oct. 11.    
ECONOMY Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production went down on an annual basis in August, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 11. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 