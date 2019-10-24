Turkish Cargo opens Kuala Lumpur, Ahmedabad route

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey’s national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, is adding Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and the western Indian province of Ahmedabad to its flight network.

Freight flights to Kuala Lumpur and Ahmedabat will begin on Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, respectively, according to a statement from Turkish Cargo.

The company aims to carry electronic products, medical products, and spare parts to a number of cities in various countries around the world and especially Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston.

Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo covers 300 destinations in 126 countries.