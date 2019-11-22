Turkish capital to host world-renowned musicians

  • November 22 2019 13:48:10

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) on Nov. 22 said it will host world-renowned musicians in the capital Ankara in late November.

In a statement, the CSO said that famed violin soloist Soyoung Yoon will perform on Nov. 28-29.

South Korea's Yoon had won the first prize in the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition in 2002 which gained her global fame.

She has also received awards at the International Tchaikovsky Competition, the Queen Elisabeth Competition and the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis.

The concert will be conducted by German Michael Wendeberg, who is also a concert pianist, the statement said.

“The concert will open with Czech composer Antonin Dvorak's Violin Concerto Opus 53, which is the most popular and one of the most important violin repertoires,” it said.

In the second part of the concert, the CSO will perform Symphony No. 2 that was composed in 1906-1907 by Sergey Rachmaninoff, who is considered the last great figure of Russian Romanticism.

The work earned Rachmaninoff a Glinka Award, the most prestigious award of the time, the statement said.

 

