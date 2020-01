Turkish, Canadian leaders hold phone talk

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a phone conversation on Jan. 22.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.



During the Cold War, political relations between Turkey and Canada evolved mainly around military and security cooperation within NATO.

The volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was 3.28 billion dollars in 2018.