Turkish athlete bags gold medal at JUDOWN competition

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish athlete on Dec. 1 won gold medal in an international judo championship organized for sportspeople with down syndrome.

Talha Ahmet Erdem faced Corte Diogo of Portugal at the final event, and beat him 4-2, becoming the first Turkish athlete to earn the honor in Judo JUDOWN World Championship.

Meanwhile, Turkish athletes on Dec. 1 also won two gold, four silver and one bronze medal in Karate 1 Premier League in Spain's capital Madrid.

Turkish athletes claimed a total of 7 medals in the season's last tournament.

In the final event of the season, Turkish athlete Uğur Aktaş and Turkey's men's kata team bagged gold medals.

Turkey's Ali Sofuoğlu, Ömer Abdurrahim Özer, Serap Özşelik Arapoğlu and Tuba Yakan claimed silver medals while Eray Samdan won a bronze medal.