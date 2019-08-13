Turkish astronomers urge move against light pollution

  • August 13 2019 15:48:13

Turkish astronomers urge move against light pollution

Eray Görgülü – ANKARA
Turkish astronomers urge move against light pollution

An association of Turkish astronomers has again raised the issue of light pollution across the country, urging a new legislation to ban or limit lightings around observatories.

“Unless light pollution is prevented, we will become incapable of observing the dwarf stars and competing with other countries. Our observatories are under threat. We want the legislation to be introduced as soon as possible,” said Prof. Dr. İbrahim Küçük, the head of the Turkish Astronomical Society.

The works to deal with light pollution were initiated by a working group of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) in 1998, however, they were sidestepped since then, according to Küçük.

Once the 2005 draft bill passes into law in parliament, the construction of all lighting works on any buildings within a 50 kilometer radius will be subject to permission and supervision of the relevant observatory, he said.

Küçük urged the government to act quickly to protect the areas around the TÜBİTAK National Observatory (TUG) in the Mediterranean province of Antalya and the Eastern Anatolian Observatory (DAG) in Erzurum province against light pollution.

The TUG, situated at an altitude of 2,500 meters on top of the Mount Bakırlıtepe, opened in 1997.

The DAG, which is expected to come into operation next year, will be the second-largest space observation center in Europe and the first to run infrared observations in Turkey.

Turkey, astronauts, light pollution

MOST POPULAR

  1. Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

    Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

  2. Marmaris bay dedicated to sharks for protection

    Marmaris bay dedicated to sharks for protection

  3. 28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

    28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

  4. Turkish athlete hits back at cyberbullying

    Turkish athlete hits back at cyberbullying

  5. Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze

    Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze
Recommended
We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP
Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish Red Crescent distributes Eid meat in Indonesia

Turkish Red Crescent distributes Eid meat in Indonesia
Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze

Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze
28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season
WORLD German police nab man for racially motivated incident

German police nab man for racially motivated incident

Police in Germany briefly arrested a man at a railway station in the capital for shouting racial slurs at two women and trying to attack them because they were speaking a foreign language, authorities said on Aug. 12.
ECONOMY Bolton says US ready to negotiate post-Brexit trade pact

Bolton says US ready to negotiate post-Brexit trade pact

The United States is ready to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.K. “in pieces” to help speed the process as Britain prepares to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Aug. 12.
SPORTS Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Henry Onyekuru moved to the French football club Monaco, on late Aug. 12, the club said.