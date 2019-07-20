Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • July 20 2019 10:49:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish army “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in coordination with Operation Claw, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on July 20.

Turkish security forces also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by the PKK in northern Iraq's Metina area, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information of terrorist activity, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces “neutralized” five terrorists, including PKK members and wanted terrorists, in a counterterrorism operation in the country’s east, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry on July 20.

The air-assisted operations took place on July 10 in outskirts of Tunceli's Ovacık district, the ministry said in a statement.

Among the terrorists were two PKK members and three Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) members. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

