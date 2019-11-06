Turkish army delivers aid to locals in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish army dispatched humanitarian aid to the needy local people of Ras al-Ayn city in northern Syria recently rescued from the YPG/PKK terror group, National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 5.

"The distribution of humanitarian aid continues to the people of Ras al-Ayn who were rescued from the oppression and persecution of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our fight is only against the terrorists," it added.

Ras al-Ayn was freed from the YPG/PKK terrorists following Turkey's counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Turkey reached an agreement with Russia on a 10-point deal to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from a planned terror-free zone.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.