Turkish-American man killed in robbery in US

  • December 27 2019 09:38:00

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
A 56-year-old American of Turkish descent died on Dec. 26 following an armed robbery in the U.S. state of Virginia.

Yusuf Özgür was reportedly picking up a Door Dash delivery at a Denny's restaurant in the city of Manassas when he was shot by two armed men. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Delivery was Özgür's side job to support his family besides working as a handyman, ABC7 news reported.

He left behind a wife and two children.

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department expressed outrage, calling the robbery and murder a "heinous act" and pledged to find the suspects.

"I am feeling very angry. I can assure you we are gonna dedicate whatever sources we need to dedicate to identify, locate and arrest those people," Barnard told ABC7 news.

Barnard announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals in connection with the incident, which took place around 2 a.m.

Another man was wounded and is reportedly in critical condition.

"I'll never see him again," Özgür's 16-year-old daughter told ABC7 news.

DoorDash offered its condolences to Özgür's family, saying "we are deeply saddened" by his loss.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time," DoorDash said in a statement, which was reported by The New York Times.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family with his funeral and memorial.

"He was a great, hardworking man that leaves behind two young children and a wife. We are asking for donations to fund his funeral and other expenses. Any extra funds will be passed on to his wife and children. He was the main bread maker for his family, so any help is greatly appreciated," the organizers of the
GoFundMe page wrote.


