Turkish Airlines, UN launch 'sports for peace awards'

  • September 26 2019 09:48:00

Turkish Airlines, UN launch 'sports for peace awards'

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlines, UN launch sports for peace awards

Turkey's national flag carrier and the U.N. signed an agreement late Sept. 24 to create a platform for intercultural dialogue and cooperation through sports activities.     

The agreement was signed by İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines chairman and Miguel Angel Moratinos, high representative of U.N. Alliance of Civilizations, at the U.N. Headquarters, New York.     

Also, present at the signing ceremony were Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.     

The project "Sports for Peace Awards" will explore how sports unifies and inspires people around the world and promotes peaceful societies.     

"Sports has strong unifying power on different societies and communities from all around the world," Aycı said in a statement.     

He noted that through these activities Turkey will be able to achieve 17 Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.     

As part of the project, Turkish Airlines will host an award ceremony to recognize the efforts of individuals in promoting peace through sports.     

"... prominent names from sports, art and business worlds along with opinion leaders will be brought together to draw the eyes of the world to global opportunities and challenges," the flag carrier added.     

UN,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

    Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

  2. British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

    British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

  3. Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee

    Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee

  4. Turkey closed topic with IMF: AKP deputy chair

    Turkey closed topic with IMF: AKP deputy chair

  5. Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest

    Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest
Recommended
Drivers smoking in cars could face fines

Drivers smoking in cars could face fines
Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia unite to fight Islamophobia

Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia unite to fight Islamophobia

Ruling AKP receives US ambassador

Ruling AKP receives US ambassador

Turkish familys house damaged in arson attack in US

Turkish family's house damaged in arson attack in US
Turkey slams Egyptian spoxs remarks about Erdoğan

Turkey slams Egyptian spox's remarks about Erdoğan
Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

WORLD Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies scandals

Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies' scandals

Austrians look set to put 33-year-old right-winger Sebastian Kurz back at the helm of government in snap elections on Sept. 29, despite a spectacular corruption scandal bringing down his previous coalition in May.    
ECONOMY Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed possibility of return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again. 
SPORTS Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche

A Turkish minor has defied the 'Girls can't play football' cliche, playing in the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy in Turkey.