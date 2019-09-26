Turkish Airlines, UN launch 'sports for peace awards'

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's national flag carrier and the U.N. signed an agreement late Sept. 24 to create a platform for intercultural dialogue and cooperation through sports activities.

The agreement was signed by İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines chairman and Miguel Angel Moratinos, high representative of U.N. Alliance of Civilizations, at the U.N. Headquarters, New York.

Also, present at the signing ceremony were Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The project "Sports for Peace Awards" will explore how sports unifies and inspires people around the world and promotes peaceful societies.

"Sports has strong unifying power on different societies and communities from all around the world," Aycı said in a statement.

He noted that through these activities Turkey will be able to achieve 17 Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

As part of the project, Turkish Airlines will host an award ceremony to recognize the efforts of individuals in promoting peace through sports.

"... prominent names from sports, art and business worlds along with opinion leaders will be brought together to draw the eyes of the world to global opportunities and challenges," the flag carrier added.