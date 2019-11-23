Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

  • November 23 2019 12:11:35

GENEVA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlines will launch direct flights between the southern holiday resort of Antalya and Geneva, Switzerland later next year, the national flag carrier announced on Nov. 22.

The flights -- to take off on June 2, 2020 -- will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

The direct flights will last until the end of October 2020, it added.

The statement noted that Turkish citizens living abroad would be allowed 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of luggage free of charge on the route.

Turkish Airlines flies to more than 300 destinations in 126 countries.

Last year, Turkish Airlines carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82%.

