Turkish Airlines starts Finnish Northern Lights flight

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Airlines on Dec. 5 began direct flights from Istanbul to Rovaniemi, one of the most significant locations to witness the Northern Lights in Finland.

The flights will be operated thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Rovaniemi is the second destination of the national flag carrier in the country after Helsinki.

Turkish Airlines Board Member Orhan Birdal said the carrier is the first airline outside of the EU to launch flights to Rovaniemi and the only airline to offer business class products on the flights.

Turkish Airlines flies to 317 destinations --267 international and 50 domestic-- in 126 countries.

In 2018, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent..