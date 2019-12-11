Turkish Airlines serves some 69M passengers in Jan-Nov

  • December 11 2019 09:59:26

Turkish Airlines serves some 69M passengers in Jan-Nov

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlines serves some 69M passengers in Jan-Nov

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines served 68.8 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2019, the company announced on Dec. 10.

The number of passengers carried by the firm was around 64 million in the same period last year.

Turkish Airlines' seat occupancy rate -- passenger load factor -- was 81.7% in the January-November period.

The number of passengers carried via international flights rose by 2.2%, according to the airline.

"Cargo/mail carried during this period increased by 9.5% and reach 1.4 million tons," the company said.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in November rose by 3.7% to reach 5.7 million year-on-year, with an 85% seat occupancy rate.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to 317 destinations in 126 countries with its fleet of 348 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.

Last year, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82%, and this year it aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Europe has ‘serious leadership crisis,’ Erdoğan says

    Europe has ‘serious leadership crisis,’ Erdoğan says

  2. Will Turkey deploy troops to Libya?

    Will Turkey deploy troops to Libya?

  3. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  4. Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Handke receives Nobel Literature Prize amid protests, criticism

    Handke receives Nobel Literature Prize amid protests, criticism
Recommended
Turkish industrys productivity up 1.1% in Q3

Turkish industry's productivity up 1.1% in Q3
Current account posts $1.55B surplus in October

Current account posts $1.55B surplus in October
Turkeys high-tech exports reach nearly $5B

Turkey's high-tech exports reach nearly $5B
Turkish Treasury borrows $976M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $976M through auctions
Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Ankara expects single-digit rates next year

Ankara expects single-digit rates next year

WORLD Four Turkish-British nominees seek office in UK elections

Four Turkish-British nominees seek office in UK elections

Four Turkish-British nominees will compete from both parties in the early general elections in the United Kingdom on Dec. 12.
ECONOMY Turkish industrys productivity up 1.1% in Q3

Turkish industry's productivity up 1.1% in Q3

The productivity of the Turkish industry increased by 1.1% year-on-year in the July-September period of 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Technology announced on Dec. 11.
SPORTS Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Both teams defeat their opponents in final group stage games of Champions League