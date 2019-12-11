Turkish Airlines serves some 69M passengers in Jan-Nov

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines served 68.8 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2019, the company announced on Dec. 10.

The number of passengers carried by the firm was around 64 million in the same period last year.

Turkish Airlines' seat occupancy rate -- passenger load factor -- was 81.7% in the January-November period.

The number of passengers carried via international flights rose by 2.2%, according to the airline.

"Cargo/mail carried during this period increased by 9.5% and reach 1.4 million tons," the company said.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in November rose by 3.7% to reach 5.7 million year-on-year, with an 85% seat occupancy rate.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to 317 destinations in 126 countries with its fleet of 348 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.

Last year, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82%, and this year it aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.