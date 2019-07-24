Turkish Airlines receives third Dreamliner

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines has received a third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The aircraft arrived at Istanbul Airport on July 23. Turkish Airlines previously announced that up to 30 Boeing 787 aircraft would join the fleet within the next four years.

Turkish Airlines had started talks with Boeing to purchase the Dreamliner jets back in 2017 and eventually placed 25 firm plus 5 optional orders last year for the 787-9 Dreamliner.

“Regarded as one of the most advanced aircraft for its fuel efficiency and range flexibility, the 787-9 Dreamliner will open new routes for Turkish Airlines, reinforcing its status as the carrier that flies to more countries than any other,” the carrier said in a statement in June.

The aircraft’s economy class seats and business class monuments were manufactured by Turkish firms in Turkey.

After the arrival of the latest Dreamliner, the number of aircraft in Turkish Airlines’ fleet — the youngest in the world — increased to 340.

Turkish Airlines flies to 311 destinations in 124 countries.

The flag carrier served a total of 35.13 million passengers in the first half of the year versus 35.74 million a year ago.

The company saw 62.85 billion Turkish Liras ($11 billion) annual revenue and 4.04 billion liras net profit in 2018 when it carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent.

The flag carrier announced in January that it aims to carry 80 million passengers and $14.1 billion in revenues this year.