Turkish Airlines receives third Dreamliner

  • July 24 2019 15:10:00

Turkish Airlines receives third Dreamliner

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines receives third Dreamliner

Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines has received a third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The aircraft arrived at Istanbul Airport on July 23. Turkish Airlines previously announced that up to 30 Boeing 787 aircraft would join the fleet within the next four years.

Turkish Airlines had started talks with Boeing to purchase the Dreamliner jets back in 2017 and eventually placed 25 firm plus 5 optional orders last year for the 787-9 Dreamliner.

“Regarded as one of the most advanced aircraft for its fuel efficiency and range flexibility, the 787-9 Dreamliner will open new routes for Turkish Airlines, reinforcing its status as the carrier that flies to more countries than any other,” the carrier said in a statement in June.

The aircraft’s economy class seats and business class monuments were manufactured by Turkish firms in Turkey.

After the arrival of the latest Dreamliner, the number of aircraft in Turkish Airlines’ fleet — the youngest in the world — increased to 340.

Turkish Airlines flies to 311 destinations in 124 countries.

The flag carrier served a total of 35.13 million passengers in the first half of the year versus 35.74 million a year ago.

The company saw 62.85 billion Turkish Liras ($11 billion) annual revenue and 4.04 billion liras net profit in 2018 when it carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent.

The flag carrier announced in January that it aims to carry 80 million passengers and $14.1 billion in revenues this year.

Turkey, Dreamliner, Turkish Airlines

MOST POPULAR

  1. UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

    UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

  2. Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’

    Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’

  3. Turkish banker arrives in Istanbul after US jail release

    Turkish banker arrives in Istanbul after US jail release

  4. Trump meets GOP senators on Turkey's S-400 purchase

    Trump meets GOP senators on Turkey's S-400 purchase

  5. 96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated

    96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated
Recommended
Central Bank to meet to review key rates

Central Bank to meet to review key rates
EIB freezes gov’t-linked lending

EIB freezes gov’t-linked lending

Turkish banking sector to see double-digit rise: Banker

Turkish banking sector to see double-digit rise: Banker
Turkish company buys US-based composite producer

Turkish company buys US-based composite producer
Local firms among top 100 defense companies

Local firms among top 100 defense companies
Foreigners buy $3 bln in properties

Foreigners buy $3 bln in properties
WORLD China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence

China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence

China’s defense ministry warned on July 24 that it was ready for war if there was a move toward Taiwan’s independence, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island.
ECONOMY Central Bank to meet to review key rates

Central Bank to meet to review key rates

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Turkey’s Central Bank is set to meet today to review its key interest rates, with most analysts expecting the bank to deliver a rate cut between 200 to 300 basis points.
SPORTS Climate change turns up heat on sports

Climate change turns up heat on sports

As the planet heats up, competing in, or even watching, many outdoor sports is becoming increasingly challenging as climate change brings harsher heatwaves, more intense rain, greater fire risks and other threats.