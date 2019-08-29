Turkish Airlines, Oman Air grow codeshare deal

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlines and Oman Air are expanding their codeshare agreement, Turkey's national flag carrier announced on Aug. 29.

Under the expansion, Oman Air will codeshare on Turkish Airlines flights between Istanbul and Geneva, while Turkish Airlines will codeshare on Oman Air flights between Muscat and Dubai.

The two carriers initiated their codeshare agreement on the trunk routes in 2013.

The deal was expanded in February to include Salalah, Rome, Copenhagen, and Algiers.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to 315 destinations in 126 countries.

Last year, it carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82%, and this year aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.

