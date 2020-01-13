Turkish Airlines halts flights to Manila amid volcano eruption

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Jan. 12 temporarily suspended its scheduled flights to the Philippines.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said that it canceled its scheduled flights on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 to Manila due to the Taal volcano eruption in the south of the Philippine’s capital.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila suspended all flights until further notice as ash began accumulating on ramps and runways.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology urged citizens that a “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”