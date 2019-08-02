Turkish Airlines, Bangkok Airways sign codeshare deal

A new codeshare agreement between Turkish Airlines and Bangkok Airways was signed on Aug. 1, Turkey's national flag carrier announced.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said the partnership will provide passengers with convenient travel connections from Turkey to destinations in Thailand and other cities in Southeast Asia.

The company noted that under this agreement, codeshare flights operated by Bangkok Airways currently covers 16 roundtrip routes on both domestic and international -- plus two more roundtrip routes that are subject to obtaining government approval.

Commenting on the agreement, Turkish Airlines' CEO Bilal Ekşi said in the statement that Turkey's flag carrier is pleased to strengthen the long lasting commercial cooperation with Bangkok Airways by expanding it with a codeshare agreement.

"As one of the important gateways to Asia Pacific in the region, our passengers will benefit and enjoy greater convenience when connecting to popular Thailand domestic destinations as well as other neighboring exciting travel destinations via Bangkok," Ekşi said.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways said: "Bangkok Airways is very pleased to work with Turkish Airlines, a leading international airline as the codeshare partner to strengthen our respective route networks."

"This will offer business and leisure travelers enhanced connectivity and seamless access while traveling in Thailand and our neighboring countries," he said.

"Moreover, Turkish Airlines’ passengers traveling on Bangkok Airways will enjoy the boutique airline’s unparalleled services such as lounge access and in-flight meal," he added.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a five-aircraft fleet, currently has over 340 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to 313 destinations worldwide.

Last year, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent, and this year aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.

