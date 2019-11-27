Turkish airline AtlasGlobal temporarily suspends all operations

  • November 27 2019 11:18:40

ISTANBUL
Turkish airline firm AtlasGlobal announced that it will temporarily stop operating flights for a month as the company has suffered a number of financial difficulties in the past few years.

According to the company's statement, AtlasGlobal will stop operating flights from Nov. 26 until Dec. 21 in order to provide the necessary configuration and improvement in our cash flow.

The company added that in this process, all flight irregularities on the tickets until Dec. 15 will be assessed by its teams.

"Ticket sales through all of our sales channels will be suspended until Dec. 16, 2019," the statement said.

The airline is mostly flying out of Istanbul airport and has 16 Airbus aircraft in its fleet.

The company also owns the Kazakh business charter airline Jet One.

ECONOMY

