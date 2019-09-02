Turkish aid group renovates health center in Kyrgyzstan

  • September 02 2019 14:54:36

Turkish aid group renovates health center in Kyrgyzstan

NARYN- Anadolu Agency
Turkish aid group renovates health center in Kyrgyzstan

Turkey's state-run aid agency carried out renovation work in a health center in central Kyrgyzstan.         

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) renovated the two-story health center with 24 rooms in the At-Bashi village of the Naryn region.         

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Cengiz Kamil Fırat, Turkey's ambassador to Bishkek, said his country will support its projects for the economical development of the region.         

Among the participants of the ceremony were Naryn Governor Amanbay Kayipov, TİKA's coordinator in Bishkek Ali Muslu, and Erkin Checheibayev, Kyrgyzstan's deputy health minister.         

Fırat also said TİKA will inaugurate two kindergartens in the Naryn and Jumgal districts.         

Checheibayev, for his part, hailed TİKA's project for its contribution to public health.       

TIKA,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

    Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

  2. Idlib attacks drive wave of Syrians to Europe

    Idlib attacks drive wave of Syrians to Europe

  3. Welcoming refugees, Turkey now reaps economic benefits

    Welcoming refugees, Turkey now reaps economic benefits

  4. Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

    Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

  5. Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

    Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2
Recommended
Turkey expects full implementation of Idlib deal: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey expects full implementation of Idlib deal: Presidential spokesperson

Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

Turkish vice president holds talks with US counterpart Pence

Turkish vice president holds talks with US counterpart Pence
Turkey to apply its own plan if not allowed to control Syria safe-zone: Erdoğan

Turkey to apply its own plan if not allowed to control Syria safe-zone: Erdoğan

Turkish vice president to attend WWII ceremony in Poland

Turkish vice president to attend WWII ceremony in Poland

UN envoy to Syria to visit Turkey next week: FM Çavuşoğlu

UN envoy to Syria to visit Turkey next week: FM Çavuşoğlu

WORLD ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

The International Criminal Court on Sept. 2 ordered the tribunal's prosecutor for a second time to reconsider whether to press charges over a deadly Israeli raid on a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza in 2010.
ECONOMY Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled 1 trillion Turkish liras (nearly $175 billion) in the second quarter of 2019, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 1.       
SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish Women's National Volleyball team advanced to the quarter-finals on Sept. 1, beating Croatia 3-2 in the 2019 CEV European Championship.