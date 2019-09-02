Turkish aid group renovates health center in Kyrgyzstan

NARYN- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's state-run aid agency carried out renovation work in a health center in central Kyrgyzstan.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) renovated the two-story health center with 24 rooms in the At-Bashi village of the Naryn region.

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Cengiz Kamil Fırat, Turkey's ambassador to Bishkek, said his country will support its projects for the economical development of the region.

Among the participants of the ceremony were Naryn Governor Amanbay Kayipov, TİKA's coordinator in Bishkek Ali Muslu, and Erkin Checheibayev, Kyrgyzstan's deputy health minister.

Fırat also said TİKA will inaugurate two kindergartens in the Naryn and Jumgal districts.

Checheibayev, for his part, hailed TİKA's project for its contribution to public health.