Turkish agency supports farming projects in Montenegro

  • October 21 2019 14:26:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's state-run aid agency provided 50 families in Montenegro with greenhouses to support vegetable cultivation, the agency said in a statement on Oct. 21.

The greenhouses were provided by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to farmer families in the northern Sandzak region, dominated by Bosnian and Albanian families.

Speaking at a ceremony representing a handover in northeastern Bijelo Polje city, Abaz Dizdarevic, head of the municipality council, thanked TIKA for the projects implemented in the field of agriculture.

Dizdarevic pointed out the importance of delivering the aid to farmers living in rural areas -- where agriculture is the main source of income -- saying the aid contributes to the creation of a sustainable life and prevention of migration in the region.

With the agricultural projects being implemented by TIKA in Montenegro since 2010, around 320 farmer families have benefited from projects related to the development of fruit growing, 135 families received support for greenhouses to promote vegetable production, as well as projects on establishment of a micro-based olive processing plant for olive oil production with modern technology under hygienic conditions.

TIKA has reached more than 2,000 people through rural development projects.

