Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

  • November 26 2019 09:06:46

Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency
Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

Haluk Bilginer won the Best Performance by an Actor award on Monday at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York for his performance in the TV series Şahsiyet (Persona).

"I am very happy that this award went to Turkey more than myself,” the 65-year-old actor told Anadolu Agency.

 “It is very pleasing that work we do with love and admiration is appreciated by others on an international platform and crowned with an award.”

In the miniseries, Bilginer plays a man diagnosed with Alzheimer's who is cursed to eventually lose all his memories.

Bilginer’s character, however, turns the ailment into an opportunity in which he can execute guilty people without any fear of suffering pangs of conscience.

The 12-episode series won acclaim from viewers in Turkey and abroad and is rated 9.1 out of 10 on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

  2. Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

    Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

  3. Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted

    Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted

  4. Russia concerned over Syrian constitutional committee

    Russia concerned over Syrian constitutional committee

  5. Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report

    Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report
Recommended
Turkey returns two heritage assets to China

Turkey returns two heritage assets to China
Turkish TV series set rating records on Afghan channels

Turkish TV series set rating records on Afghan channels
Posthumous Leonard Cohen album offers apt final waltz

Posthumous Leonard Cohen album offers apt final waltz
Borusan Music to host Andrra

Borusan Music to host Andrra
Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds

Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds
Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works
WORLD Europol disrupts ISILs online activities in Europe

Europol disrupts ISIL's online activities in Europe

Over 26,000 items of online content that appeared to support terrorist organization taken offline in joint operation

ECONOMY Alibaba shares jump 8 percent in debut on Hong Kong stock exchange

Alibaba shares jump 8 percent in debut on Hong Kong stock exchange

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jumped more than 8 percent in their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 26, an auspicious start at a time when the former British colony is reeling from political unrest.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes have an easy past over Bahçeşehir Koleji, extending their winning streak to six games in league.