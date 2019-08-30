Turkey's Treasury to repay nearly $10B debt in Sep-Nov

  • August 30 2019 12:42:00

Turkey's Treasury to repay nearly $10B debt in Sep-Nov

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Treasury to repay nearly $10B debt in Sep-Nov

The Turkish Treasury will repay a debt of 57.7 billion Turkish liras ($9.88 billion) in September-November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 29.

The Treasury will repay 19 billion Turkish liras ($3.25 billion) in external debt, including 8 billion liras ($1.37 billion) in interest payments.     

A total of 38.8 billion liras ($6.6 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected, with around 43.8% of this in interest payments.     

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 30.7 billion Turkish liras ($5.2 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.     

The Treasury has projected to hold 13 domestic bond auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates in the September-November period.     

Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he supports restoring death penalty amid nationwide outrage over femicides

    Erdoğan says he supports restoring death penalty amid nationwide outrage over femicides

  2. There is no better alternative to NATO: Analysis

    There is no better alternative to NATO: Analysis

  3. 17 countries under focus for exports

    17 countries under focus for exports

  4. Turkey marks Independence War victory

    Turkey marks Independence War victory

  5. Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM

    Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM
Recommended
Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

17 countries under focus for exports

17 countries under focus for exports
Turkish Airlines, Oman Air grow codeshare deal

Turkish Airlines, Oman Air grow codeshare deal
Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

Foreign trade gap almost halved in July
Exports of Aegeans first technopark hit $60M

Exports of Aegean's first technopark hit $60M
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

WORLD Over 150 migrants storm through Spains enclave fence

Over 150 migrants storm through Spain's enclave fence

More than 150 migrants crossed the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta early on Aug. 30 and at least six Spanish police officers suffered minor injuries as they tried to stop them, a government spokesman in the city said.
ECONOMY Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Economic activity recovery is overdue in the third quarter of 2019, Turkey's Central Bank governor said on Aug. 29.
SPORTS Quaresma joins Kasımpaşa

Quaresma joins Kasımpaşa

Turkish top-tier football league club Kasımpaşa transferred Besiktas' Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma on Aug. 29.