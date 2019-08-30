Turkey's Treasury to repay nearly $10B debt in Sep-Nov

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Treasury will repay a debt of 57.7 billion Turkish liras ($9.88 billion) in September-November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 29.

The Treasury will repay 19 billion Turkish liras ($3.25 billion) in external debt, including 8 billion liras ($1.37 billion) in interest payments.

A total of 38.8 billion liras ($6.6 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected, with around 43.8% of this in interest payments.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 30.7 billion Turkish liras ($5.2 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury has projected to hold 13 domestic bond auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates in the September-November period.