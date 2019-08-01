Turkey's Supreme Military Council meets in capital

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The annual summer meeting of Turkey's Supreme Military Council began on Aug. 1 under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex.

The meeting, which set the agenda for Turkey's military and typically deals with promotions, dismissals, and other staffing decisions, lasted for one-and-a-half-hours.

Before the meeting, the council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the capital Ankara.

Among those attending the closed-door council meeting were Vice President Fuat Oktay, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Ümit Dündar, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal, and Air Forces Commander Hasan Küçükakyüz.