Turkey's Supreme Election Council elects new head

  • January 24 2020 17:26:46

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Muharrem Akkaya took over as president of Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK).

His predecessor Sadi Given retired after serving the YSK for seven years.

Akkaya received eight out of 11 votes of the board in a secret ballot.

He will serve his term until January 2023.

Also, an oath-taking ceremony was organized for newly-elected Ahmet Yener, Mahmut Akgün, and Orhan Usta, members of Supreme Court, and Zeki Yiğit, Ilhan Hanağass and Nakiddin Buğday, members of Council of State.

Güven told reporters that eight elections were held during his term and that the Akkaya was a well-respected name.

Akkaya said: "I wish to complete the task with dignity and hand it over to another colleague. I am honored to take over this responsibility from Sadi Güven.”

