Turkey’s state of emergency body concludes 78 pct of appeals

  • December 26 2019 12:43:29

Turkey’s state of emergency body concludes 78 pct of appeals

ANKARA
Turkey’s state of emergency body concludes 78 pct of appeals

Turkey’s presidential commission examining state of emergency appeals said on Dec. 26 that 78 percent of applications concerning measures taken after a defeated coup attempt in July 2016 has been concluded.

Turkey’s Inquiry Commission on the State of Emergency measures in a report gave details of applications over measures adopted under the state of emergency decree-laws, such as the dismissal of public officials, scholarship cancellations, annulment of the ranks of retired personnel and the closure of some institutions.

The commission took nearly 132,000 measures, including 125,678 dismissals from public service over alleged links to FETÖ, the terrorist group behind the defeated coup and which conducted a plot to infiltrate the Turkish state.

The commission started its decision-making process in December 2017, and took some 98,300 decisions as of Dec. 26, said the report.

Out of this figure 9,600 of the appeals were accepted while the remaining 88,700 was rejected. According to the reports, there are 28,000 pending applications.

The report also added that some 50 of the accepted decisions are related to re-opening of associations, foundations and television channels which were shut down.

“Accordingly, 78 percent of the applications have been decided within a period of 24 months since the date of the beginning of the commission’s decision-making process,” it said.

A data processing infrastructure was set up in order to receive, archive, and examine applications in an electronic environment, the commission said, adding that information acquired from over 20 institutions and organizations was recorded in the system.

Some 250 staffers, including 80 rapporteurs -- judges, experts, and inspectors -- worked in the application review process.

A total of 490,000 files -- including personnel files transferred from relevant institutions, court files and former applications -- were classified, registered and archived.

The institutions, where the applicants most recently held office, were notified of the commission’s rulings.

Within 60 days starting from the notification date, the Council of Judges and Prosecutors may appeal an annulment action by the commission, the institution or organization where the applicant last held office, said the report.

The applicants can track their status on the commission’s website.

Since the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey, Turkish institutions, including the military, have been working to find and expel elements of FETÖ.

A two-year state of emergency -- which was declared following July 15, 2016 defeated coup -- was lifted on July 20, 2018.

The coup attempt left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

  2. Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

    Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

  3. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  4. Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

    Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

  5. We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

    We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan
Recommended
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey to continue having ‘key role’ in Europe, Asia

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey to continue having ‘key role’ in Europe, Asia
Turkish Cypriots have same rights as Greek Cypriots over resources in east Med, Turkish Cypriot PM says

Turkish Cypriots have same rights as Greek Cypriots over resources in east Med, Turkish Cypriot PM says
Turkish police detains 8 ISIL suspects

Turkish police detains 8 ISIL suspects

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert
We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan
Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed

Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed
WORLD Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan on Dec. 26 executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, in the country’s first execution of a foreigner since the disclosure of details on sentences carried out began in 2007, the justice ministry said.
ECONOMY Lottery cash pile of $13.5 million triggers dreams of Dolce Vita

Lottery cash pile of $13.5 million triggers dreams of Dolce Vita

The picture of a pile of 80 million Turkish Liras of cash, roughly $13.5 million, has excited millions of Turkish citizens, who are rushing to buy traditional New Year’s Eve lottery tickets.
SPORTS Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.