Turkey’s ship Fatih to begin drilling in new location soon, says energy minister

  • November 06 2019 16:59:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s Fatih drilling vessel is set to start its drilling activities in a new location, the energy and natural resources minister has said.

Yavuz drilling vessel started its drilling in Güzelyurt [well location] a few weeks ago. Fatih drilling vessel has concluded its drilling in Finike [well location] and arrived at Mersin’s Taşucu Port for supplies,” Fatih Dönmez told reporters on Nov. 6.

“After a few weeks of supply and renewal works, drilling will start soon at a new location we gathered from Turkish Cyprus,” he said.

The minister also conveyed that Oruç Reis and Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, Turkey’s seismic survey ships, continue their two- and three-dimensional seismic researches.

Dönmez also said that in an event of a discovery, the public will be informed immediately.

