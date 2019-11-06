Turkey’s ship Fatih to begin drilling in new location soon, says energy minister
ANKARA
Turkey’s Fatih drilling vessel is set to start its drilling activities in a new location, the energy and natural resources minister has said.
“Yavuz drilling vessel started its drilling in Güzelyurt [well location] a few weeks ago. Fatih drilling vessel has concluded its drilling in Finike [well location] and arrived at Mersin’s Taşucu Port for supplies,” Fatih Dönmez told reporters on Nov. 6.
“After a few weeks of supply and renewal works, drilling will start soon at a new location we gathered from Turkish Cyprus,” he said.
The minister also conveyed that Oruç Reis and Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, Turkey’s seismic survey ships, continue their two- and three-dimensional seismic researches.
Dönmez also said that in an event of a discovery, the public will be informed immediately.