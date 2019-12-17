Turkey's machine sector eyes $18B export in 2019

  • December 17 2019 11:00:33

Turkey's machine sector eyes $18B export in 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's machinery sector is looking to close out 2019 with $18 billion in exports, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said on Dec. 16.

The sector's exports reached $16.4 billion in the first 11 months of 2019, up 4.1% on an annual basis.

"Although factory orders continue to decrease, our machine exports continue their rapid rise," the group's head said in a press release.

Germany was the top importer of Turkish machines, despite the 1.7% decline in its industrial production, the press release noted.

Istanbul,

