Turkey's hotel occupancy rate at 74.9% in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey was at 74.9% in July, marginally higher from the same month last year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Sept. 9.

The number of tourists arriving at accommodation facilities in the country rose nearly 6% on a yearly basis to 9.9 million in the month.

Total overnight stays reached 28.8 million nights in July, rising 5% year-on-year.