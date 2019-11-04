Turkey's hazelnut exports hit record high in 2 months

GİRESUN-Anadolu Agency

Turkish hazelnut exports hit a record high level this September-October, the head of the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association announced.

Turkey earned revenues of $641 million in the first two months of the season, doubling on an annual basis, Edip Sevinç said in a statement on Nov. 4.

Sevinç added that the volume of hazelnut exports also surged 72% to 99,891 tons during the same period.

He highlighted that China shined out among Turkey's other hazelnut export markets, seeing a 153% year-on-year rise in September-October.