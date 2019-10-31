Turkey's foreign trade gap at $2.1B in September

  • October 31 2019 10:28:27

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's foreign trade deficit stood at $2.1 billion in September, said the country's statistical authority on Oct. 31. 

Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data indicated a 6.6% year-on-year rise in last month's figure.

Turkish exports rose slightly 0.3% on an annual basis to hit $14.4 billion in the month, while imports climbed 1% to $16.5 billion during the same period.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio fell to 87.5% last month, down from 88.2% last September.

