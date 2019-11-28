Turkey's first indigenous communication satellite due in 2022

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's first indigenously produced communications satellite, the Turksat 6A, will be operational by 2022, said the nation's president on Nov. 27.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks came in Istanbul at the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) Visionary'19 Summit, for which Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner.

Erdoğan said that Turkey has grown digitally in recent years and that tens of millions of people were integrated into the digital system.

"We’re taking revolutionary steps in space technology. We established the Turkey Space Agency [SPA]," he said, adding that the Turksat 6A satellite would be operational by 2022.

The Turksat 6A satellite was developed by the Spacecraft Assembly, Integration, and Test [AIT] Center in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

Erdoğan went on to say that Turkey also established a digital transformation office under the presidency, and has plans in areas such as cybersecurity, national software, protection of critical infrastructure, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Boron production

Erdoğan said Turkey used to sell boron as a raw mineral with low added value but now this will change as Turkey began to process and develop it into boron carbide to be used as armor for tactical vehicles, helicopters, planes, gun barrels, and military uniforms.

Saying a plant in the western Balikesir province is slated to be built within two years, he added that it would produce up to 1,000 tons of boron carbide a year.

Turkey's plans for boron carbide are not short term, he said, adding that Turkey boasts some 75% of the world’s boron reserves.

Erdoğan said the Vizyoner'19 program includes the digital economy, digital commerce, national technology, and cities of the future.

"Turkey unfortunately missed out on many of the new global trends in the past. The world was industrializing while we were fighting to protect our presence and our homeland," he explained.

"There was a global transformation after World War II, and Turkey just turned to itself and was trying to survive in the grip of coups and juntas," he added.

Erdoğan said Turkey is hopeful for its future and will reach its 2023 centennial goals and will help “our children realize the 2053 and 2071 visions."

Global reorganization

Stressing that Turkey is at the epicenter of the reorganization process happening in both the region and the world today, Erdoğan said:

"No project can be realized in this region without the presence, consent, and contributions of Turkey. We don't and won't take part in any project contradicting our belief, morals, conscience, history or culture."

"There is a cost to this honorable stance," he said, citing the roadblocks Turkey faced over the past few years.