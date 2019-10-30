Turkey’s fight against ISIL in numbers

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces have carried out a total of 4,536 operations against the terrorist organization ISIL since 2016, arresting 13,696 suspects, with 4,517 of them sent to custody, according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The security forces also set up risk analysis units at 64 points in 30 provinces, which dealt a heavy blow to ISIL, Al-Qaeda and other foreign fighters.

As many as 75,480 foreign nationals, who were planning to go to conflict zones passing through Turkey, were barred from entering the country, after being detected by Turkish security units in coordination of intelligence agencies of other countries.

Turkish security forces have carried out 4,536 operations against ISIL so far. At least 783 operations were conducted in 2016 and 1,391 operations in 2017. In 2018, they conducted 1,327 operations. In 2019, so far, they have conducted 1,035 intelligence driven operations, thus, preventing attacks.

Among 13,696 suspects arrested in operations, 4,517 were remanded to custody.

Also 1,018 terrorists were neutralized during the operations.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Currently, 1,174 Daesh/ISIS and 115 Al-Qaeda terrorists are still in custody in Turkey.