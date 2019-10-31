Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

  • October 31 2019 09:45:00

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

ANKARA
Turkeys Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkish basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko lost to Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 67-55 on Oct. 30 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game.

Home team Maccabi FOX's Israeli forward Omri Casspi was a key player for his team, scoring 13 points at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena. He also made four assists.

Maccabi FOX's American center Tarik Black was on fire against Fenerbahçe Beko as he "double-doubled" in the match. Black scored 10 points and took 15 rebounds.

Maccabi FOX players Othello Hunter and Nate Wolters tallied 11 points each.

Fenerbahçe Beko's French star Nando De Colo scored 13 points against the Israeli side.

The Turkish team's regulars, Derrick Williams and Ali Muhammed, produced 11 points each but were unable to avoid the loss in Israel.

Maccabi FOX dominated the first two quarters to lead the match 41-21 by the end of the second quarter.

Fenerbahçe Beko tried to narrow the gap during the rest of the match, but Maccabi FOX did not let them make a comeback.

Fenerbahçe Beko are currently experiencing a turbulent season in the EuroLeague as the Istanbul club has only one win and four losses in the competition.

Maccabi FOX earned their third win in five EuroLeague matches.

Other results:

Maccabi FOX - Fenerbahçe Beko: 67-55

CSKA Moscow - Olympiacos: 79-84

Zalgiris Kaunas - Zenit St Petersburg: 70-82

Bayern Munich - Real Madrid: 95-86

Barcelona - Valencia Basket: 83-77

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to widen safe zone area if attacked by the YPG: Erdoğan

    Turkey to widen safe zone area if attacked by the YPG: Erdoğan

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  5. CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution

    CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution
Recommended
NBA: Davis historic double-double leads Lakers to win

NBA: Davis' historic double-double leads Lakers to win
EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko to face Maccabi Fox

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko to face Maccabi Fox

Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda
Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match
Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby
2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico

2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico
WORLD Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter decides to ban political advertising globally, starting Nov. 22, according to the company's CEO Jack Dorsey

ECONOMY Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Turkey’s oil imports increased by 12 percent from a year ago to climb to 4.2 million tons in August, a report by EPDK shows
SPORTS Turkeys Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkish basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko lose to Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 67-55 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game.