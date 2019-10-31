Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

ANKARA

Turkish basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko lost to Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 67-55 on Oct. 30 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game.

Home team Maccabi FOX's Israeli forward Omri Casspi was a key player for his team, scoring 13 points at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena. He also made four assists.

Maccabi FOX's American center Tarik Black was on fire against Fenerbahçe Beko as he "double-doubled" in the match. Black scored 10 points and took 15 rebounds.

Maccabi FOX players Othello Hunter and Nate Wolters tallied 11 points each.

Fenerbahçe Beko's French star Nando De Colo scored 13 points against the Israeli side.

The Turkish team's regulars, Derrick Williams and Ali Muhammed, produced 11 points each but were unable to avoid the loss in Israel.

Maccabi FOX dominated the first two quarters to lead the match 41-21 by the end of the second quarter.

Fenerbahçe Beko tried to narrow the gap during the rest of the match, but Maccabi FOX did not let them make a comeback.

Fenerbahçe Beko are currently experiencing a turbulent season in the EuroLeague as the Istanbul club has only one win and four losses in the competition.

Maccabi FOX earned their third win in five EuroLeague matches.

Other results:

Maccabi FOX - Fenerbahçe Beko: 67-55

CSKA Moscow - Olympiacos: 79-84

Zalgiris Kaunas - Zenit St Petersburg: 70-82

Bayern Munich - Real Madrid: 95-86

Barcelona - Valencia Basket: 83-77