Turkey's Escobar ranks sixth in World Athletics

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish male hurdler Yasmani Copello Escobar ended the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the sixth place on Sept. 30.

The 2016 Summer Olympics bronze medalist, Escobar completed the men's 400 meters hurdles final in the sixth spot and failed to bag a medal in Doha 2019.

The 32-year-old athlete had a degree of 48.25 seconds on the final.

Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm, 23, became world champion, finishing the 400 meters final in 47.42 seconds.

American athlete Rai Benjamin won a silver medal with a degree of 47.66 seconds.

Abderrahman Samba from Qatar was decorated with a bronze medal in Doha, ending the track in 48.03 seconds.

This year's world championships in Qatar will end on Oct. 6.