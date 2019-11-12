Turkey's disaster response agency brings aid to Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish aid agency is continuing to coordinate the distribution of food, water, personal care items, blankets, and toys to civilians in northern Syria liberated by Turkey's anti-terror operation launched on October. 

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday that it continues to distribute humanitarian aid from the Turkish Red Crescent and other NGOs to the area of Operation Peace Spring.

The aid to civilians in northern Syria includes 5,921 food parcels, 131,500 kilograms of flour, 80,900 loaves of bread, 26,253 other food materials, 20,466 bottles of water, 2,726 bottles of other drinks, 2,475 personal care sets, 1,990 blankets and 1,500 toys for children.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Turkey and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

