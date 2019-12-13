Turkey's daily power consumption up 0.3 percent

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's daily electricity consumption increased by 0.3 percent to 971,097 megawatt-hours on Dec. 12, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) on Dec. 13.

Hourly power consumption peaked at local time 18.00 with 41,266 megawatt-hours, data from TEIAŞ showed.

The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest daily point of 28,711 megawatt-hours at local time 05.00.

Electricity production totaled 871,880 megawatt-hours on Dec. 12, marking a 0.3 percent increase compared to the previous day.

The majority of the output came from natural gas reaching 253,004 megawatt-hours. Imported coal and hydro followed with 209,403 megawatt-hours and 151,829 megawatt-hours, respectively.

On Dec. 12, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 9,812 megawatt-hours, while imports reached 9,029 megawatt-hours.